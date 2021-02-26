For more details, click HERE.

Coming soon to a screen near you…the musical series that brings songwriters and fans together…Heybear Productions presents: the Songwriter Series virtual music festival! Featuring Serena Ryder, The Darcys, Polaris Prize winner Haviah Mighty and more! Join the free stream Friday, February 26th at 8:00PM on YouTube Live. This special broadcast, hosted by Tom Power, delivers a carefully curated mix of singer/songwriters from various genres. Donations will be accepted for the Unison Benevolent Fund and to The Songwriter Series. To pre-register and see the full line-up, go to songwriterseries.ca

