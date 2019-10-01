The Rock Announces Return to WWE for ‘Smackdown’

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is headed back to where it all began for him. He’s celebrating the 20th anniversary of Smackdown on Friday night along with a few other wrestling greats.

Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle, Mick Foley, Goldberg and Sting.

The Rock had said he had retired from wrestling back in August, but tweeted otherwise yesterday.

FINALLY…I come back home to my @WWE universe.

This FRIDAY NIGHT, I’ll return for our debut of SMACKDOWN!

LIVE on @FOXTV.

There’s no greater title than #thepeopleschamp.

And there’s no place like home.

Tequila on me after the show 😈🥃#IfYaSmell🎤 #Smackdown#RocksShow #FOX pic.twitter.com/V5i4cxqIqH — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 30, 2019

Kofi Kingston will also be defending his title against Brock Lesnar.