The Rock Announces Return to WWE for ‘Smackdown’

The People's Champ is back baby!

By Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Morning Show, Sports

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is headed back to where it all began for him. He’s celebrating the 20th anniversary of Smackdown on Friday night along with a few other wrestling greats.

Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle, Mick Foley, Goldberg and Sting.

The Rock had said he had retired from wrestling back in August, but tweeted otherwise yesterday.

Kofi Kingston will also be defending his title against Brock Lesnar.

