The Release Date For ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Has Been Revealed

The New Season Hits Netflix In 2019

Although 2018 flew by with no sign of Stranger Things season 3, Netflix has come back to reveal that 2019 will not run the same way. In fact, the streaming service even rang in the new year by announcing that the third season of Stranger Things will be arriving on July 4th, 2019.

The announcement came as a brief teaser that featured footage from a 1985 New Year’s special alongside cryptic, creepy computer displays. Along with the video, Netflix released a teaser image that shows all of the young Stranger Things stars, as Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard) and Eleven (Millie Bobbie Brown) hold hands.

Check out the teaser trailer and image for the new season below.

