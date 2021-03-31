The Real ‘Entourage?’ Mark Wahlberg’s Trailer For New Docuseries Arrives

If you were fan of the popular HBO show ‘Entourage’ you likely saw the many cameos Mark Walhberg made and it was widely known that the story was loosely based on his career and the success he had. Now HBO has given Mark Wahlberg the opportunity to show his real life entourage, with a 6 part docuseries arriving April 15th.

Building a business is tough. But when it’s your purpose, you do everything you can to make it happen. Wahl Street follows Mark Walhberg on his journey as an entrepreneur, actor, producer, and family man. The docuseries is streaming April 15th, only on HBO Max.