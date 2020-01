Georgian Theatre

February 29, 2020 @ 2:00pm

City Of Barrie presents The Rainbow Fish.

The Rainbow Fish will enchant even the youngest child with his silver scales and heart of gold in this award-winning book about the beautiful fish who learned to share his most prized possession. Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia brings The Rainbow Fish to life with their enchanting puppetry.

https://secure.ticketpro.ca/?lang=en&aff=cob#achat_GEO29BS20