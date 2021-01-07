The Quebec Rent-A-Dog Loop Hole

So recently Quebec has put a curfew in place for the whole province, 8 PM to 5 AM, no one is supposed to be out on the streets at all except essential workers, but people with pet dogs. You’re allowed out within 1 km of your house, as long as your pooch is with you. Fines for those caught out when they shouldn’t be could get fines of $1000 to $5000.

This has started a surge of what we can assume are joke posts of people offering to rent out their dogs so you can get out for a stroll. One poster suggested $50 for an hour and another $100.

The pictures associated with these ad’s are stock photos and don’t really look like someone’s actual pet, but when you see an opportunity to be a business man or even a troll, why not go for it?