Listen Live

The Quebec Rent-A-Dog Loop Hole

Quebec-ers are jokingly finding a loophole to get around province-wide curfew

By Entertainment, Funny, Host Blogs, News

So recently Quebec has put a curfew in place for the whole province, 8 PM to 5 AM, no one is supposed to be out on the streets at all except essential workers, but people with pet dogs. You’re allowed out within 1 km of your house, as long as your pooch is with you. Fines for those caught out when they shouldn’t be could get fines of $1000 to $5000.

This has started a surge of what we can assume are joke posts of people offering to rent out their dogs so you can get out for a stroll. One poster suggested $50 for an hour and another $100.

The pictures associated with these ad’s are stock photos and don’t really look like someone’s actual pet, but when you see an opportunity to be a business man or even a troll, why not go for it?

 

Related posts

Looking for Something to do during the Lockdown?

Eric Singer Pays Tribute To Neil Peart At NYE Show

Need A Translator To Decipher What McConaughey Is Saying Here..

Jack Black Starts 2021 Off The Right Way

*LISTEN* Foo Fighters’ Newest Release Hit NYE

HAPPY NEW YEAR!

Some NYE Entertainment From The City Of Barrie

A Look Back at Predictions for 2020

Happy Holidays!