The Problem With Jon Stewart — His New Show

Arriving September 30th on Apple TV

If you are like Craig and lucky enough to have every streaming service out there, then you likely know that Apple TV is released a new Jon Stewart show, but if you are like the rest of us, then maybe you’re just finding this out now. If you were a fan of the Daily Show, this is certainly right up your alley. Jon Stewart returns with a show that will tackle serious topics such as comprehensive veteran health care which he has been vocal about in the past. One of the reasons Stewart left The Daily Show was due to the excessive schedule, he got burnt out. The new show will be bi weekly so they can take their time with their research for more in depth episodes.

The new show, The Problem With Jon Stewart, will be available on Apple TV on the 30th of September.

