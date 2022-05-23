Listen Live

The Perfect Way To Stop A Tantrum

Parents did you have your own trick to stop the crying?

By Funny, Host Blogs, Morning Show, Videos

 

Tantrums are a part of growing up. It’s a reality that every parent needs to wrap their head around– but perhaps what’s more important is how to deal with them, what works and what doesn’t.

Enter this video. The child is clearly upset and waiting outside a glass door for her parents to come ‘fix everything’ which is exactly what they did.

Was it whipped cream? I hope so, but could it have been whipped butter or mayonnaise in a can — and as a parent, all you care about is the fact that it worked. And worked instantly.

Did you have a little hack that you figured out when your child had a bit of a tantrum? Did you figure it out on your own or was it a piece of advice passed down to you?

A few comments on the post were questioning whether or not the kid is just more likely to throw a tantrum in the future — however, I think this individual’s post makes a great point. Great parenting.

What do we learn through it all? Always have cool whip in a can, on hand.

Related posts

Vince Neil Gets Ready For Tour By Starring In Bizarre Loan Service Commercial

Dave Chappelle Was Attacked On Stage Last Night At The Hollywood Bowl

Ozzy Is On The Road To Recovery From Covid With The Help Of His Phone

Moviedle: It’s Like Wordle — But Movies

Hero Dad Catches Baseball While Holding Baby

Rockin’ 1000 From Italy Release Their Tribute To The Late Taylor Hawkins

Posthumous Release From Taylor Hawkins With Edgar Winter

Vancouver Canucks Fan Tosses Hot Dog At Phil Kessel In Between Whistles

A Very NSFW Joke To Remember Gilbert Gottfried