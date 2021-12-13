The Official Eddie Van Halen Funko Pop! Figure is Coming

Eddie Van Halen fans can now collect a mini Eddie in the form of a Funko Pop! Figure, a perfect tribute to the late Van Halen who passed away in October 2020.

His son, Wolfgang Van Halen says the figure has been in the works since 2019 with Eddie’s blessing.

Pop signed off on this way back in 2019 and it’s wonderful to see it finally come to fruition. So stoked with how it turned out! #Funk pic.twitter.com/pb5gdVICjW — Wolf Van Halen 🐺 🚐 🙌 (@WolfVanHalen) December 9, 2021

The Eddie Van Halen figure is straight out of the “Panama” video featuring Eddie’s mullet, and his “Frankenstrat”.

If you want to be one of the first to get Eddie’s Funko Pop! Figure you can sign up to be notified here.

(cover photo via Joe Bielawa flickr)