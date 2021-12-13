Listen Live

The Official Eddie Van Halen Funko Pop! Figure is Coming

Created with Eddie Van Halen's blessing

By Celebrity Gossip, Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Morning Show, Music

Eddie Van Halen fans can now collect a mini Eddie in the form of a Funko Pop! Figure, a perfect tribute to the late Van Halen who passed away in October 2020.

His son, Wolfgang Van Halen says the figure has been in the works since 2019 with Eddie’s blessing.

 

The Eddie Van Halen figure is straight out of the “Panama” video featuring Eddie’s mullet, and his “Frankenstrat”.

If you want to be one of the first to get Eddie’s Funko Pop! Figure you can sign up to be notified here.

(cover photo via Joe Bielawa flickr)

Related posts

Cobra Kai Season 4 Trailer

Metallica to Stream 40th Anniversary Concerts on Amazon

Gord & The Christmas Spoon: New Rock 95 Tradition?

Why Neil Young Always Records Under the Full Moon

The Tragically Hip Release New Video For ‘Montreal’

My 8 Year Old Predicts The Grey Cup

Full Fight Video From Sunday With Argos Vs Ti-Cats Fans

WATCH: HAIM Update Sandler’s “The Chanukah Song”

Someone Started a Petition to Stop People from Interviewing Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Because TMI