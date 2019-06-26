Listen Live

‘The Office’ Is Officially Leaving Netflix in 2021

Nooooo!!!

Netflix has announced the sad news that Michael Scott and the gang at Dunder Mifflin will be leaving as of 2021.

NBCUinversal is starting their own streaming service, so ‘The Office’ will be joining ‘Friends’ when they leave Netflix in 2020.

With all these new streaming platforms coming out, it looks like we will be paying more than ever to live without cable.

