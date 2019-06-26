‘The Office’ Is Officially Leaving Netflix in 2021
Nooooo!!!
Netflix has announced the sad news that Michael Scott and the gang at Dunder Mifflin will be leaving as of 2021.
We're sad that NBC has decided to take The Office back for its own streaming platform — but members can binge watch the show to their hearts' content ad-free on Netflix until January 2021
— Netflix US (@netflix) June 25, 2019
NBCUinversal is starting their own streaming service, so ‘The Office’ will be joining ‘Friends’ when they leave Netflix in 2020.
Reminder: Netflix paid $80M-$100M to keep #Friends for 2019 https://t.co/0mxkv09zol https://t.co/zutgsBCxqi
— Lesley Goldberg (@Snoodit) June 25, 2019
With all these new streaming platforms coming out, it looks like we will be paying more than ever to live without cable.