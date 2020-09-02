Listen Live

The Newest Word in the Dictionary was Made Famous by the Rock

Slang. A stupid, foolish, or contemptible person; loser.

By Celebrity Gossip, Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Funny, Morning Show, Sports

The Rock is very proud to have the word “Jabroni” make Dictionary.com. He credited WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Shiek, for coining the term.

The Rock made the world famous in the WWE ring, but he says The Iron Sheik made it famous in the locker room.

