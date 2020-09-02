The Newest Word in the Dictionary was Made Famous by the Rock
Slang. A stupid, foolish, or contemptible person; loser.
The Rock is very proud to have the word “Jabroni” make Dictionary.com. He credited WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Shiek, for coining the term.
Sheik-ee baby! All because of you 💪🏾🥃#jabroni #makehumble @the_ironsheik https://t.co/2ew9n0PL9E
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 2, 2020
The Rock made the world famous in the WWE ring, but he says The Iron Sheik made it famous in the locker room.