Listen Live

The “More Fun Stuff Version” of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is Coming to Theatres

It's out September 2nd featuring added and extended scenes

By Films

Sony has announced that a new extended version of Spider-Man: No Way Home will be coming back to theatres this fall.

The news was announced in a clip featuring Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire. The clip ends with the three spideys recreating the popular meme of the spider-men pointing to each other.

The movie currently has the second largest domestic box office opening in history with $260 million, second to Avengers: Endgame. Globally, Spider-Man: No Way Home has pulled in just under $2 Billion.

Related posts

Check Out The Tenacious D Who Mashup

What Colour Car Best Keeps Its Value?

WATCH: KISS Caught Lip-Synching?

Joker 2 Confirmed by Director Todd Phillips

Did You Know The White Stripes Hold The Record For Shortest Concert Ever?

The Gloucestershire Cheese-Rolling Event Is Back, With More Injuries Than Ever

RHCP Drop A Bonus Track ‘Nerve Flip’ – Follow Up To Unlimited Love

Big Sugar’s Gordie Johnson Live From His Home Studio

WATCH: Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe Trailer