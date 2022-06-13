The “More Fun Stuff Version” of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is Coming to Theatres
It's out September 2nd featuring added and extended scenes
Sony has announced that a new extended version of Spider-Man: No Way Home will be coming back to theatres this fall.
The news was announced in a clip featuring Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire. The clip ends with the three spideys recreating the popular meme of the spider-men pointing to each other.
The movie currently has the second largest domestic box office opening in history with $260 million, second to Avengers: Endgame. Globally, Spider-Man: No Way Home has pulled in just under $2 Billion.