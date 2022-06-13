The “More Fun Stuff Version” of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is Coming to Theatres

Sony has announced that a new extended version of Spider-Man: No Way Home will be coming back to theatres this fall.

The news was announced in a clip featuring Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire. The clip ends with the three spideys recreating the popular meme of the spider-men pointing to each other.

You wanted more Spidey and you got it! 🕷🕷🕷 #SpiderManNoWayHome: The More Fun Stuff Version swings into movie theaters in the US and Canada September 2! More countries to be announced soon! pic.twitter.com/4Ux3AwdpfO — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) June 11, 2022

The movie currently has the second largest domestic box office opening in history with $260 million, second to Avengers: Endgame. Globally, Spider-Man: No Way Home has pulled in just under $2 Billion.