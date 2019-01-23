The Legendary Edwin Birdsong Has Passed Away

The man behind an instrumental that was sampled in one of the largest electronic music songs in history has passed away at the age of 77. Edwin Birdsong was the genius and groovy man behind one of the best beats of our era. Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger by Daft Punk. He was a world class talent, creating some of grooviest drums, and beautiful keys and synths. But his talent didn’t stop there, after putting out 5 albums he went on to work with people like Stevie Wonder, Roy Ayres. Check out some of his work below, and enjoy his legacy!