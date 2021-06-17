Listen Live

The Killers + Bruce Springsteen Release ‘Dustland’

It's an updated version of The Killers 2008 track, 'A Dustland Fairytale'

By Host Blogs, Morning Show

It’s clear after reading this twitter post that one of Brandon Flowers musical hero’s is Bruce Springsteen and the plan was originally to perform the tune live but with covid, it wasn’t possible. This song is a remake of the 2008 version, “A Dustland Fairytale” which Flowers said was heavily influenced by Springsteen. Flowers told Rolling Stone Magazine, he sent Springsteen a copy in 2008 expressing his gratitude for Bruce’s contribution to his life.

Have a listen to the updated version of ‘Dustland’ below.

