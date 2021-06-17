The Killers + Bruce Springsteen Release ‘Dustland’

It’s clear after reading this twitter post that one of Brandon Flowers musical hero’s is Bruce Springsteen and the plan was originally to perform the tune live but with covid, it wasn’t possible. This song is a remake of the 2008 version, “A Dustland Fairytale” which Flowers said was heavily influenced by Springsteen. Flowers told Rolling Stone Magazine, he sent Springsteen a copy in 2008 expressing his gratitude for Bruce’s contribution to his life.

Have a listen to the updated version of ‘Dustland’ below.