The Jackass Forever Trailer Is Everything You Want It To Be

If you’re a Jackass fan this trailer is everything you wished it was. Crazy, disgusting, extreme stunts and pranks on your favourite personalities. If you’ve never seen one of these in theatre, you’ve missed out and you if you don’t see this one in the theatres either, you’ll miss out for good as the gang looks old and have said this will be the last one.

Forever young and still funny in the head. Check out the NEW trailer for #JackassForever and see our big dumb movie in theaters everywhere October 22, 2021.

Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast. Johnny and the team push the envelope even further on October 22 in jackass forever.