Saskadelphia was created from a collection of tapes that brought us brand new Tragically Hip, but giving us the sound we came to love from the Road Apples Album and we got a music video for the first release Ouch. Starring some Canadian staples like Jay Baruchel and Rick Mercer at a dive bar in Saskadelphia as Baruchel gets into some Three Pistols with an ending that well… I didn’t see coming.