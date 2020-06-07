Listen Live

The Golden Gate Bridge Is Making Some Interesting Noises, Do You Find It Soothing?

It definitely doesn't make you feel safe...

By Audio, Host Blogs

The Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco recently had some work done it by some local engineers to deal with the crazy wind. Something they didn’t consider was the noise that was going to generate! Now if you are a few miles away it almost sounds like a lullaby that could rock you to sleep each night.

However if you are walking across the bridge it may be a little annnnnnoying.

