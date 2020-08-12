The ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ is Being Rebooted as a Drama

Will Smith is on board for a reboot and it’s all thanks to one super fan, Morgan Cooper, who posted an imaginary trailer for the show as a drama that went viral in 2019. The trailer caught the eye of Will Smith and he signed Cooper on to turn the fake trailer into an actual show.

The new show would be called ‘Bel-Air’ and would focus on the realities of a teen being sent from West Philadelphia to live with his rich uncle in Bel-Air after getting into some trouble.

Cooper is co-creating the show alongside executive producer and show runner Chris Collins.

The show is reportedly being shopped around to interested streaming networks including Netflix, peacock, HBO Max, Amazon and Apple.