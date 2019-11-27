The forthcoming ‘Home Alone’ reboot is being filmed in Montreal

In July, Disney announced their plan to reboot the holiday classic, Home Alone. Now, it’s been revealed that the movie is being filmed in Montreal.

Filming for Home Alone is anticipated to begin in Montreal in early February, running all the way until mid-April. The new reboot is set to arrive on Disney+, according to Pop Goes the News.

Very few details about the reboot have been released, and its yet to be announced if Macaulay Culkin will be involved in the film. Culkin did poke fun at the idea of a Home Alone reboot when it was first announced, which you can check out below.