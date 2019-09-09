Listen Live

The first photo of William Sadler as The Reaper in ‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’ has been released

The movie is set for release on August 20th, 2020

By Entertainment

Bill & Ted writer Ed Solomon has released the first photo of William Sadler as The Reaper in the forthcoming Bill & Ted Face the Music film.

The new film, which will star Alex Winter as Bill S. Preston Esquire and Keanu Reeves as Ted Theodore Logan, will see Sadler reprising his role as The Reaper. The first image of Sadler as Death shows him in make-up enjoying a catered snack.

Check out the image below.

 

Bill & Ted Face the Music is set for release on August 20th, 2020.

Related posts

Frances Bean Cobain has launched a ‘Kurt Was Here’ clothing line full of Kurt Cobain’s art work

Football commercial season is here and KFC kicked it off with a bang

R.E.M. announces 25th anniversary reissue of ‘Monster’

Troubadour Festival

There’s a ‘Between Two Ferns’ Movie Coming to Netflix

Watch: The first trailer for Liam Gallagher documentary ‘As It Was’

Watch: An interview with Matthew McConaughey goes off the rails in ‘Between Two Ferns’ move trailer

Sam Roberts and members of Sloan, Hollerado and Tokyo Police Club form new supergroup ‘Anyway Gang’

A new Oasis podcast has been launched in celebration of the 25th anniversary of ‘Definitely Maybe’