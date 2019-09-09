The first photo of William Sadler as The Reaper in ‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’ has been released

Bill & Ted writer Ed Solomon has released the first photo of William Sadler as The Reaper in the forthcoming Bill & Ted Face the Music film.

The new film, which will star Alex Winter as Bill S. Preston Esquire and Keanu Reeves as Ted Theodore Logan, will see Sadler reprising his role as The Reaper. The first image of Sadler as Death shows him in make-up enjoying a catered snack.

Check out the image below.

@Wm_Sadler behind the scenes in Bogus Journey.. and last month behind the lunch table in Face The Music. pic.twitter.com/E2sibssir4 — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) September 3, 2019

Bill & Ted Face the Music is set for release on August 20th, 2020.