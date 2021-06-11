THE FINNER SENSES – A VIRTUAL WINE TASTING EXPERIENCE

Experience world class wines from the comfort of home on Friday, June 11.

At The Finer Senses, a virtual wine tasting experience, you will explore your senses in a unique blind tasting. Wines and complementary tasting snacks will be delivered to your doorstep in advance of the event.

Proceeds support DeafBlind Ontario Foundation, a non-profit charitable foundation established to enhance the lives of individuals with deafblindness supported by DeafBlind Ontario Services.

Kick up your virtual gatherings a notch with a fun, unpretentious evening of wine tasting at home! Tickets and details at deafblindontario.com.