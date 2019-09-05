Listen Live

The Fall Barrie Automotive Flea Market

  • September 5, 2019
  • Burls Creek Event Grounds

The Fall Barrie Automotive Flea Market,  Sept 5th-8th at Burls Creek Event Grounds,  is Canada’s Finest Automotive Flea Market – with everything from collectibles & classic cars to those hard to find car parts.   If you can’t find it here, you can’t find it anywhere.   It’s a Car Lover’s Dream, Car Sales Corral, Sunday Auto Auction, Show & Shine and thousands of vendors.  Bring your friends & family and stay in the convenient camp ground.

For more details click HERE.

