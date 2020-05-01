The Doobie Brothers Give Black Water The Isolation Treatment

We all know that it sucks all the concerts for this year are cancelled or about to be. It seems inevitable. However, how many concerts were you going to realistically see this year? One positive thing that is happening is the amount of musicians doing their part to entertain. Musicians who weren’t going to be on tour — or if they were – they weren’t coming anywhere around here. So we are getting an incredible amount of music new and old which has been a treat. Latest band to do it? The Doobie Brothers. & they still got it.