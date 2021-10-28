The Dirt Trailer Roundup: ‘Lightyear’ From Pixar, And Season 2 Of ‘Tiger King’

Pixar dropped a trailer for what looks like the original story of Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story…however is he a toy? Tough to say, but by the looks the trailer it doesn’t look like he is a toy at all. It does look like this is the type of movie to really rake it in though and is slated to arrive in theatres June 17, 2022.

Tiger King does bring back memories of the early pandemic days, back when we had a lot of questions and not so many answers. When we were cooped up inside and had nothing to do but watch tv, that’s when we were introduced to Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin — for the first time, now they return — in a different setting for season 2 arriving November 17th on Netflix.