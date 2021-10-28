Listen Live

The Dirt Trailer Roundup: ‘Lightyear’ From Pixar, And Season 2 Of ‘Tiger King’

Check out the trailers below

By Audio, Daily Dirt, Entertainment

Pixar dropped a trailer for what looks like the original story of Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story…however is he a toy? Tough to say, but by the looks the trailer it doesn’t look like he is a toy at all. It does look like this is the type of movie to really rake it in though and is slated to arrive in theatres June 17, 2022.

Tiger King does bring back memories of the early pandemic days, back when we had a lot of questions and not so many answers. When we were cooped up inside and had nothing to do but watch tv, that’s when we were introduced to Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin — for the first time, now they return — in a different setting for season 2 arriving November 17th on Netflix.

Related posts

The Best Use For A 1200 Pound Pumpkin? Drop It From 100 Feet

‘Get Back’ Docuseries About The Beatles Coming To Disney+

You Won’t Believe Who William Shatner Quoted In Space

Trailer Roundup: Scream 5, The Shrink Next Door (Will Ferrell), Home Sweet Home Alone

*Listen* Robert Plant’s Voice In 2021 Is Still Incredible: Releases New Song ‘High And Lonesome’

Lucky You Don’t Live In Their Neighbourhood: Halloween Lights Synced To ‘Smell Like Teen Spirit’

Cat Freaks Out When They Find Out They Are The Father

Watch: Dave Grohl Shares Awesome Rockstar Dinner Night Out Story

Kiefer Sutherland Releases ‘Bloor Street,’ Title Track Off His New Album