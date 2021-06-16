The Dirt: Roger Waters Has A Powerful Message For Mark Zuckerberg

Imagine the payday that you some of your favourite artists make when their songs are featured on specific advertisements— now imagine one of the biggest companies in the world and one of the biggest bands of all time, the payday would be mind boggling. However, a band as big as Pink Floyd — doesn’t need the cash. Roger Waters was speaking at a Julian Assange event and recalled a story that struck a nerve, when Mark Zuckerberg offered him a truck load of cash to use “Another Brick In The Wall Part 2” for an instagram advertisement. Waters didn’t just turn him down, he had some choice words for the facebook founder. Have a listen below.

“¡Vete a la chingada!”: @rogerwaters a Mark Zuckerberg. El músico contó que le ofrecieron “una gran cantidad de dinero” por permitir el uso de Another brick in the wall II para promover Instagram. Lo narró en un acto por la libertad de Julian Assange (@Wikileaks)#VideosLaJornada pic.twitter.com/gEVqaor8Eo — La Jornada (@lajornadaonline) June 12, 2021