The Dirt: Roger Waters Has A Powerful Message For Mark Zuckerberg

'F**k you, No F**kin' Way'

Imagine the payday that you some of your favourite artists make when their songs are featured on specific advertisements— now imagine one of the biggest companies in the world and one of the biggest bands of all time, the payday would be mind boggling. However, a band as big as Pink Floyd — doesn’t need the cash. Roger Waters was speaking at a Julian Assange event and recalled a story that struck a nerve, when Mark Zuckerberg offered him a truck load of cash to use “Another Brick In The Wall Part 2” for an instagram advertisement. Waters didn’t just turn him down, he had some choice words for the facebook founder. Have a listen below.

