Listen Live

The Dirt: New Dexter Teaser Arrives

The limited series will be available to stream this fall

By Audio, Daily Dirt, Host Blogs

Nice to meet you, Jim Lindsay.
America’s favorite serial killer Dexter Morgan is back on SHOWTIME® in a new 10-episode limited series coming this fall. Starring Michael C. Hall. Watch the new Dexter Limited Series premiering in 2021. All past seasons now available to stream on SHOWTIME.

Dexter was a show that many fans said had a terrible ending, and because of that I never got into it. However, with a new season approaching, and the fact that it’s a pandemic, I believe I can find the time to likely get it in.

Have a look at the teaser.

Related posts

Ron Maclean Trending On Twitter For Questionable Remark On Air

*Listen* The Tragically Hip Release Six Songs For May 24 Weekend

Conan & Bill Burr Share Their Thoughts On Covid-19 Conspiracy

*Listen* The Glorious Sons Drop New Song ‘Daylight’

Keegan Michael Key Delivers On SNL

FRIENDS Reunion Set To Air At End Of The Month

Tiger (& Owner Who is Wanted for Murder) on the loose in Houston

Brian Johnson Joins Dave Grohl & Foo Fighters On Stage

Comedian Predicts What Conversations Will Be Like For Next Few Months