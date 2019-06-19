Listen Live

The Dad Bod is Back in Style

Go ahead and eat that donut!

By Funny, Morning Show

If you remember, out of shape dudes rejoiced when the dad bod became all the rage a few years ago.

According to Urban Dictionary the Dad bod is “a male body type that is best described as “softly round.” It’s built upon the theory that once a man has found a mate and fathered a child, he doesn’t need to worry about maintaining a sculpted physique.”

Last week a minor league baseball team rocked jerseys inspired by Dad bods at a game that happened on Father’s Day.

Planet Fitness asked people how they feel about their physique and found 23 million men who identify as having a Dad bod. 71% of people believe the Dad bod should be acceptable up from 63% last year.

Also, 48% of guys have embraced their Dad bods and 78% f men and women believe people with Dad bods are more confident.

 

