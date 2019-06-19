The Dad Bod is Back in Style

If you remember, out of shape dudes rejoiced when the dad bod became all the rage a few years ago.

According to Urban Dictionary the Dad bod is “a male body type that is best described as “softly round.” It’s built upon the theory that once a man has found a mate and fathered a child, he doesn’t need to worry about maintaining a sculpted physique.”

Last week a minor league baseball team rocked jerseys inspired by Dad bods at a game that happened on Father’s Day.

Happy Dad Bod Day! Shoutout to all the dads out there who are struttin' their stuff! *Everything is on as scheduled right now!* pic.twitter.com/EzwHbMZ3qW — FlorenceFreedom (@FlorenceFreedom) June 16, 2019

Planet Fitness asked people how they feel about their physique and found 23 million men who identify as having a Dad bod. 71% of people believe the Dad bod should be acceptable up from 63% last year.

Also, 48% of guys have embraced their Dad bods and 78% f men and women believe people with Dad bods are more confident.