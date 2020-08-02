3pm-5pm (doors open at 2pm)

The Country Legends Tribute Tour is now firmly established as North America’s #1 Country Music Tribute Show featuring the music of the biggest names on the Country scene including Keith Urban, Garth Brooks, Zac Brown Band and new for this year, Tim McGraw! The show includes well known musicians hand-picked by the impersonators, who between them, have a wealth of experience and glittering careers that span over 30 years. Each singer will perform a string of hits from the featured artist and complete with authentic costume changes. The Grand Finale of this incredible show, which has sold out many venues, will include all four artists! Experience the biggest hits in this incredible live tribute to four of the greatest Country Legends of all time! Their look and sound are fantastic!

IN SUPPORT OF KIWANIS CLUB OF BARRIE

2020 is the 105th ANNIVERSARY of Kiwanis International! Kiwanis Clubs consist of community-minded men and women who give time and effort to help so many worthy and youth oriented causes.