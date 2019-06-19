Listen Live

The City Of Toronto Has Officially Named A Street After The Toronto Raptors

Say Hello To Raptors Way

By Sports

The City of Toronto has just announced that there will be a street in the downtown core named after the Toronto Raptors.

 

During a rally at Nathan Phillips Square, which was the endpoint for the Toronto Raptors’ Championship Parade, Mayor John Tory had made the announcement. Tory took that stage and stated that “there’s finally a little portion of the city dedicated to our team.” The street will be called Raptors Way and it sits across Jurassic Park, over Bremmer Boulevard.

This is such a great way to commemorate the NBA championship win and the Toronto Raptors.

Related posts

Kawhi Leonard Shows He Really IS A Fun Guy

2 Million Fans Expected to Attend Raptors Victory Parade in Toronto Today

Raptors Fans Will Sing ‘O Canada’ Tonight For Game 5

WATCH: James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett Play “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Game 3

WATCH: Celebrities Read Mean Tweets: NBA Edition

5 FANS YOU’LL SEE AT EVERY SPORTING EVENT

Raptors’ Fan Set off Fireworks Outside Warriors’ Hotel Room Before Game 1 of the NBA Finals

Get A Free Raptors Tattoo

Real Estate Mogul Offers Kawhi Leonard Multi-Million Dollar Penthouse if He Stays With the Raptors