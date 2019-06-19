The City Of Toronto Has Officially Named A Street After The Toronto Raptors

The City of Toronto has just announced that there will be a street in the downtown core named after the Toronto Raptors.

John Tory says a chunk of Bremner will be renamed Raptors Way now. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) June 17, 2019

During a rally at Nathan Phillips Square, which was the endpoint for the Toronto Raptors’ Championship Parade, Mayor John Tory had made the announcement. Tory took that stage and stated that “there’s finally a little portion of the city dedicated to our team.” The street will be called Raptors Way and it sits across Jurassic Park, over Bremmer Boulevard.

This is such a great way to commemorate the NBA championship win and the Toronto Raptors.