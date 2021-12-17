Listen Live

The City Of Barrie Just Got A New Street — Dale Hawerchuck Way

An Appropriate Way To Honour a Legend

By Audio

Mayor Jeff Lehman along with Colts owner Howie Campbell, Dale’s widow Crystal Hawerchuck, and Dale’s father Eddie Hawerchuck had the pleasure of unveiling the newest street in our city. Right across from Park Place you can see the home of the Colts, Sadlon Arena, which now features Dale Hawerchuck Way, the street you can take right into the parking lot at the rink. Have a look at the unveiling that happened yesterday.

