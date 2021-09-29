The CFB Borden Spooky Sprint is a family friendly event that takes place throughout the CFB Borden Military Base.

The Spooky Sprint consists of the Children’s Creepy K, a 5k walk/run and the Commander’s Challenge (10k).

Costumes are highly encouraged!

What You Get:

– Custom Event Medal for all participants

– Custom Pair of Event Socks for 5k and Commander’s Challenge Participants

– Trick or Treat Bag and the opportunity to Trick or Treat along the Creepy K route for children.

Prices:

– Commander’s Challenge (10k) – $45

– 5k walk/run – $35

– Children’s Creepy K – $10

The fun begins at 4:30 p.m. with the Commander’s Challenge 10k Race! The Children’s Creepy K will follow at 6:30 p.m. and the event will conclude with the 5k at 7 p.m.

Strollers are allowed in 5k walk/run and the Creepy K only! Due to safety concerns strollers are not allowed in the 10k. Please ensure your stroller has a hand brake. There will be no pets or headphones/music permitted in any of the events. Safety for all is our priority.

Register now at: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/2021-cfb-borden-spooky-sprint-tickets-142105261663