THE CFB BORDEN SPOOKY SPRINT
The CFB Borden Spooky Sprint is a family friendly event that takes place throughout the CFB Borden Military Base.
The Spooky Sprint consists of the Children’s Creepy K, a 5k walk/run and the Commander’s Challenge (10k).
Costumes are highly encouraged!
What You Get:
– Custom Event Medal for all participants
– Custom Pair of Event Socks for 5k and Commander’s Challenge Participants
– Trick or Treat Bag and the opportunity to Trick or Treat along the Creepy K route for children.
Prices:
– Commander’s Challenge (10k) – $45
– 5k walk/run – $35
– Children’s Creepy K – $10
The fun begins at 4:30 p.m. with the Commander’s Challenge 10k Race! The Children’s Creepy K will follow at 6:30 p.m. and the event will conclude with the 5k at 7 p.m.
Strollers are allowed in 5k walk/run and the Creepy K only! Due to safety concerns strollers are not allowed in the 10k. Please ensure your stroller has a hand brake. There will be no pets or headphones/music permitted in any of the events. Safety for all is our priority.
Register now at: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/2021-cfb-borden-spooky-sprint-tickets-142105261663