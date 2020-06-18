Listen Live

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Will Use Blowup Dolls to Film Sex Scenes

Well...that's one way around it!

By Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Funny, Morning Show

The Bold and the Beautiful resumed filming earlier this week. It’s one of the first shows on U.S. soil to do so.

Filming will look a bit different for the cast and crew of the show with many new COVID-19 protocols in place on set. The number of people on set will be limited to a certain amount at any time, directors will be 6 feet apart and separated by plexiglass, actors and crew will all wear masks when they’re not actually filming scenes, and everyone will be tested regularly for COVID-19.

The show will be using unconventional ways to shoot intimate scenes. They plan on using  an old doll with makeup and hair to act as a stand-in for the women during love scenes. When possible, production will try to include the real-life spouses of the actors to play body doubles for kissing scenes.

[via NYPost]

Related posts

WWE Suspends Production After Wrestlers Test Positive for COVID-19

Ford is Releasing a Brand New Bronco…on O.J. Simpson’s Birthday

Matt James is the First Black Lead on ‘The Bachelor’

NYC Recommends Wearing Masks During Sex and Other Things

WATCH: Guy Forgets to Turn off Camera After Logging off Zoom Meeting…

Distillery Accidentally Fills Bottles of Gin With Hand Sanitizer

WATCH: Schitt’s Creek Cast Honours Teachers When A Special Guest Pops In To Surprise Them

Village People Ask Trump to Stop Using Their Music at Public Appearances

WATCH: Pearl Jam Shares Uncensored Version of ‘Jeremy’ Video