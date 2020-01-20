The Blue Jays Unveiled Their New Throwback Jerseys

No, it’s not Déjà vu, the Toronto Blue Jays are throwing it waaaaaaay back to their earliest years as a Major League Baseball team.

They unveiled their new (retro) uniforms at Winter Fest last week, which will be work as alternates for home and away games.

An Original Classic. This is our #NEWBLUE! pic.twitter.com/kei1lFHm6W — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) January 18, 2020

The new jerseys are an homage to the classic look with a few modernized touches.

The Jays haven't done dark blue lettering on a powder blue jersey since 1977 and '78, their first two years in MLB https://t.co/wT6O4ayrSK pic.twitter.com/X4NbemC2Ld — Joseph (@JTDutch) January 18, 2020

(cover photo via Keegan Matheson Twitter)