The Best Use For A 1200 Pound Pumpkin? Drop It From 100 Feet

What the Hell else do you do with a pumpkin that big?

I’m not even convinced when they say a 1200 pound pumpkin that it’s even a pumpkin. This specific ‘pumpkin’ was entered into a contest but was disqualified for a small hole in it and the fact it began to rot before judges had a look at it. What do you with 1200 pound non award winning pumpkin? Well you could just not move it and let it rot away, or rent a crane and drop the sucker.

I skipped the video ahead for you to the best part.

