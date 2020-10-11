The Best Part Of SNL Last Night

BIll Burr hosted SNL last night and opened with a monologue that hit on every issue the world is facing today. It’s always impressive when serious topics can be joked about and not cross the line even though coming close to it.

My personal favourite was the fake commercial they did about pumpkin beer. We go pumpkin crazy this time of year and I don’t understand it. I like pumpkin pie, I do, but that’s where the pumpkin obsession starts and stops for me.