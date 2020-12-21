The Beatles : Get Back is coming with never seen before footage!

Director Peter Jackson presents a video montage collected from previously unseen footage from the band’s 1969 studio sessions.

The “sneak peek” video isn’t a trailer necessarily, he said these minutes of film offer an idea of the “vibe” fans can expect when it premieres in 2021. He states he has 56 hours of archive film available for use in the film.

The video montage features Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr playing around in the studio at the time of recording. “It gives you a sense of the spirit of the film that we’re making,” Jackson explained.