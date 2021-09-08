THE BAY STUDIO TOUR 2021 PRESENTS 12TH ANNUAL ARTIST TOUR

The Bay Studio Tour 2021 is presenting their 12th Annual Artist Tour. We are opening the doors of 23 unique studio locations, presenting 36 varied and talented Artists from Tiny Township, Penetanguishene and the shores of Georgian Bay. Visitors delight in the creative experiences at each Studio as we showcase our talents in this special event. Be sure to include this in your Fall Calendars.

Painting, sculpture, pottery, jewellery, photography, fibre art, glasswork, woodwork, metalwork and mixed media will be offered.

Artists include:

Liz Lasky, Heather Eland, Francis Forget, Karen Amos, Beverley Owen, Gerry Bryer, Heather Kertzer, Paul Breslin, Sandra Gow, Linda Brubaucher, Stephen St.Amant, Hilary Slater, Roger Beausoliel, Antje Gagné, Deb Grisé, Joe Atikian, Barbara Simmons, Christine Marshall, Kathryn Gorman-Lovelady, Brian Lovelady, Monica Ironside, Rod Prouse, Rodrigo Moreno, Don PeYt, Cynthia Blair, Jana Caissie, Amber Freuh Blair, Jerry (Yarko) Kulyk, Kim Maticiw, Arthur Karasik, Bret Culp, Julie McGregor, Rachel Gelderbloem, Melanie Robitaille, Laura Kulson, Ingrid Lupp.

The Bay Studio Tour 2021

Details:

Saturday, October 2 and Sunday, October 3

Saturday & Sunday 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

23 various locations near the shores of Georgian Bay

FREE self-guided Art Studio Tour

36 juried Artists and Artisans invite you to view exceptional creations.

Website:

www.thebaystudiotour.com

Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/BayStudioTour

Contact:

christine.wildlifegallery@bell.net

COVID -19 PRECAUTIONS WILL BE IN PLACE AT EACH STUDIO