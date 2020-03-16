The Arkells’ Response To COVID-19 May Be The Best One Yet

The Arkells have launched a Flatten The Curve Music Class where they are posting chord sheets and online music demos of their songs. These are definitely coming in handy for people who are self-quarantining or just generally spending a lot of time at home.

So far, they’ve done “Leather Jacket,” “A Little Rain,” and “And Then Some.”

Flatten The Curve Music Class resumes!

Today’s lesson: Leather Jacket. #FTCMusicClass

2pm EST on IG live. https://t.co/Nsd8DIAd6Z to follow along.

See you there! pic.twitter.com/7uepSw0qe7 — ARKELLS (@arkellsmusic) March 16, 2020

Flatten The Curve Music Class: A Little Rain (Song For Pete). Join me today at 1pm est on IG live (https://t.co/IcNkJjobdR). Have your guitars/pianos ready.#FTCMusicClass pic.twitter.com/FbSW4Lo4cf — ARKELLS (@arkellsmusic) March 15, 2020

I know we have extra time at home right now, so here’s something to keep you company. Our resident musical director @Anthony_Carone is knee deep in all of our past material, so let us know what you’d like learn next!

I’ll do a in IG live (@arkellsmusic) tutorial today at 1pm. pic.twitter.com/btj8QRoSqK — ARKELLS (@arkellsmusic) March 14, 2020

Fan response has been quite positive!

@arkellsmusic BEST EPISODE YET!!! You're strengthening our immune systems with fun, laughter and optimism!!! ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/k2lfTndsEU — Laura⚡#ArkellsRallyCry⚡ (@LauraEStuart) March 16, 2020

3rd Day FTC Music Class by @Max_Kerman of the @arkellsmusic has ended — everyday is different from the previous. Especially when @Anthony_Carone joined and taught some amazing piano tricks. Hamilton is blessed to have these bois — so adorable! Can't wait for tomorrow! 🎸🎶🎹 pic.twitter.com/l4TArNYbsB — Aph.Rhio.Dite (@aph_rhio_dite) March 16, 2020

See, you can still be productive during the COVID-19! So keep those songs comin’!

Plus, you can actually wash your hands to your favourite song! A developer in the UK created a formula so that you can wash your hands to something other than the usual “Happy Birthday” twice. Here’s how with the Arkells’ newest single, “Years In The Making.”

PSA: Wash your hands (and sing along)❤️❤️❤️.

Thank you to the Arkellian who sent this in. pic.twitter.com/BvPpJ6C8d4 — ARKELLS (@arkellsmusic) March 10, 2020

Thanks, guys, for creating some positivity in this crazy time in our world!