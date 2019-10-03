The 10th Annual Undie 500

Rock 95’s Undie 500 is back, and celebrating it’s 10th year! In case you don’t know what it is it’s a bizarre and fun way to win your way into Rock 95 Birthday Bash!

So suit up in your finest undies and join the Rock 95 Morning Crew at Park Place Thursday, October 3rd, 21019.

The race starts at 8:00am sharp. Registration starts at 7:30pm. All participants dressed in their undies will be entered into a draw to win Birthday Bash passes. We promise to be wrapped up and have you on your way before 9am!

If you’re planning on attending let us know and fill out the form below.