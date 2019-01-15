The 5th Annual Start Talking Cup is happening on January 15th, 2019.

This event shines the spotlight on the importance of mental health awareness for the youth of our community, and takes aim at breaking the stigma surrounding mental health and addiction.

There are 4 hockey teams participating in this event, each player, parent and coach receive mental health education.

It's a fun night for only $5 a ticket!

