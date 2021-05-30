For more details & to register, click HERE.

The 23rd Annual IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s is coming, Sunday, May 30th!

This year’s walk will again be virtual – and we’re challenging you to walk 10,006 steps. One for every resident living with dementia in Simcoe County.

Walk safely with a team or walk alone, with your dog or with a family member or a friend.

All funds raised will stay in our community to support education, support services, and social programs provided to persons living with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, and their families and care partners.

TO KICK OFF THE WALK JOIN THE SIMCOE COUNTY IG WEALTH MANAGEMENT TEAM AND QUAYLE’S BREWERY FOR A NIGHT OF MUSIC AND MORE ON APRIL 23RD!