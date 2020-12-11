Listen Live

The 2020 Version of The Fireplace Channel is…The Dumpster Fire

More entertaining than the classic fireplace channel

By Funny, Host Blogs, Morning Show

The Holidays are peak season for the fireplace channel and an ad agency out of Edmonton capitalizing on that as they decided to modify the idea and make a 2020 version of it. The hour long video on youtube features a dumpster that is burning, with christmas stockings hung on the front, and various items including toilet paper, puzzles, ties, White Claws, and a suitcase all being thrown into the inferno. Have a look at the hour long video below.

