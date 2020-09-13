THE 2020 OVARIAN CANCER CANADA WALK OF HOPE: THE VIRTUAL EDITION

There is a virtual program as follows on the facebook site for Barrie (Barrie – Ovarian Cancer Canada Walk of Hope)

9:00 AM Warm-up and Walk Day kick-off! Videos will be broadcast on this Facebook event page

10:00 AM Lace up, don your teal with pride, and walk your route. When you’re on route, take pictures and share them on social

3:00 PM Tune in for the closing ceremonies on Facebook Live and YouTube Live

Prizes for top fund-raisers across Canada and even top fund-raisers within Barrie will be announced during the facebook live presentation on the Barrie – Ovarian Cancer Canada Walk of Hope on Sunday, Sept 13 at 3:00 pm! Prize sponsors include Air Canada, Nintendo, Baskits, and Hillberg and Berk.

The other service we are offering this year is a “Donation Drop Off” location at 36 Bishop Drive, Barrie. Volunteers can help people to process their donations properly so that donors will receive a tax receipt. Please wear a mask.

Our drop off will be open from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm on Sunday, September 13th – walk day.

Photos can be uploaded to the Barrie – Ovarian Cancer Canada Walk of Hope facebook page. Please use #Walkofhope when uploading.

For more details and to register, click HERE.