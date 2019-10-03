Thanksgiving Checklist !
Well folks, it’s nearly that time. The wonderful time of year, you, your family, and the weird extended family comes over and you all yell about politics over a stuffed turkey. Seriously though, jokes aside its Thanksgiving! and honestly I’m not prepared and i’m willing to bet you aren’t either. We’re all still in summer mode!
This is a personal checklist and admittedly, it’s a goes a bit overboard. I really don’t need to do it this way, but I hope you can use some of it!
2 Weeks Before !
- Guest list – invites get sent out electronically and this includes our potluck requirement. Everyone brings a dish!
- Grab that Bird! – I tend to buy my turkey a bit early because honestly, I can’t stand not having a wicked nice Turkey dinner.
1 Week Before !
- Confirm guests ! – whoever decides not to come better do it now, because I gotta send out whatever dish you we’re supposed to bring to someone else or make it
- Decorate (if ya want) – I like to do this because honestly, it keeps my girlfriend happy.
Day of !
- Prep the Bird in the morning, cook throughout the day!
- Guests arrive after Lunch, and we serve appetisers and drinks to mitigate the political talk – until dinner, then its full on dysfunction.