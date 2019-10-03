Listen Live

Thanksgiving Checklist !

The wonderful time of year, you, your family, and the weird extended family comes over and you all yell about politics over a stuffed turkey.

Well folks, it’s nearly that time. The wonderful time of year, you, your family, and the weird extended family comes over and you all yell about politics over a stuffed turkey. Seriously though, jokes aside its Thanksgiving! and honestly I’m not prepared and i’m willing to bet you aren’t either. We’re all still in summer mode!

This is a personal checklist and admittedly, it’s a goes a bit overboard.  I really don’t need to do it this way, but I hope you can use some of it!

2 Weeks Before !

  • Guest list – invites get sent out electronically and this includes our potluck requirement. Everyone brings a dish!
  • Grab that Bird! – I tend to buy my turkey a bit early because honestly, I can’t stand not having a wicked nice Turkey dinner.

1 Week Before !

  • Confirm guests ! – whoever decides not to come better do it now, because I gotta send out whatever dish you we’re supposed to bring to someone else or make it
  • Decorate (if ya want) – I like to do this because honestly, it keeps my girlfriend happy.

Day of !

  • Prep the Bird in the morning, cook throughout the day!
  • Guests arrive after Lunch, and we serve appetisers and drinks to mitigate the political talk – until dinner, then its full on dysfunction.

