TERRY FOX ELEMENTARY SCHOOL COUNCIL PRESENTS IT’S FIRST CAMP FAIR & SILENT AUCTION

  • February 25, 2020
  • Terry Fox Elementary School - 100 Livingstone St E, Barrie

This is our first Camp Fair and Silent Auction.

We will be hosting camps from the Barrie area and further. There will be day camps and overnight camps. It’s a great venue for both parents and children to be able to ask all the  questions before committing to one or multiple camps for March break and  summer.

The event will take place at Terry Fox Elementary School, 100 Livingstone St E. On February 25, 2020 from 5:30pm-7:30pm.

