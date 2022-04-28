Terry Crews went on a Sex Fast to Battle Porn Addiction

Terry Crews and his wife did a “90-day sex fast” together to help battle his pornography addiction.

He revealed that he and his wife Rebecca went through the fast together and it made him feel like he was 12-years-old again. He says , “I felt like I was 12 years old again, because sex had been taken out of the equation and it was all about love again.”

He revealed to Entertainment Tonight that he was exposed to pornography at age nine. He says he kept his addiction a secret for 20 years of marriage.

Here’s a podcast where he addresses the issues: