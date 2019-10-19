TARTS4HEARTS 2ND ANNUAL BUTTERTART FESTIVAL

10am-4pm

FaceBook https://www.facebook.com/events/2216454761958619/

Join us Oct. 19 at TARTS4HEARTS for miles and miles of sugary smiles at the

2nd Annual ButterTart Festival hosted by Peaceful Hearts in the Town of Georgina.

Over a dozen Bakers with 1000s of bodacious ButterTarts (GF & Vegan too!). See amateur and professional Bakers’ best-in-show tart contests, meet celebrity judges, enjoy face painting, gift baskets, draws, musicial acts including Elvis the KING and all while shopping a busy indoor market with many artisans, retailers & crafters. Refresh at the coffee cafe and hot food counter. We have extra wide aisles for easy wheelchair access to welcome all Families. This fantastic fundraiser is supporting educational programs for people with special needs. All proceeds to charity. Bakers Rule!!