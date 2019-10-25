Listen Live

Taika Waititi explains that ‘Thor: Love & Thunder’ will be ‘bigger and louder’ than ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

'THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER' HITS THE BIG SCREEN ON NOVEMBER 5, 2021

Director Taika Waititi has claimed that the forthcoming Thor: Love And Thunder flick will be twice as “nuts” than Thor: Ragnarok.

“It’s going to be bigger and louder and more bombastic,” Waititi explains to WIRED. “It’s only interesting to me if we’re doubling down on how nuts Ragnarok was.” He then went on to reveal that the sequel will feature even “more Thor” than the last.

 

Thor: Love And Thunder hits the big screen on November 5th, 2021.

The renowned director also addressed a popular fan theory that speculates about a potential romance between Valkyrie and Captain Marvel after it had recently been revealed that Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie will be Marvel’s first LGBTQ superhero. “You want to listen to the fans to a point,” Waititi said. “But also you don’t want to have a completely fan-made film because then it doesn’t feel like there’s any point. You want to have people surprised.”

