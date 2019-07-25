Sylvester Stallone: “I Have Zero Ownership of Rocky”

Sylvester Stallone IS Rocky Balboa. He wrote the screenplay of the original movie himself in just four days, and has now made millions off the franchise, but says he has ‘zero ownership’ of it at all.

He told Variety:

Every word, every syllable, every grammatical error was all my fault. “It was shocking that it never came to be, but I was told, ‘Hey, you got paid, so what are you complaining about?’ I was furious.”

“I mentioned it a few times because after Rocky II came out and made a ton of money and then Rocky III hit and made more than all of them, I said I’d like to have some ownership since I invented it. And that never happened. So I have zero ownership of Rocky.”

The original film cost just over $1 million to produce and grossed $225 million globally.

[via Variety]

