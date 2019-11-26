Superbowl Ads are Already Sold Out for Record Amount
This years Super Bowl is happening February 2, 2020
Superbowl ads are such an important part of the game these days. We get sneak peeks before the game, and afterwards we watch and sometimes re-watch the good ones.
The costs for 30 second ads at this year’s Super Bowl are already insane.
According to a report from Business Insider some advertisers are paying a record-breaking $5.6 million for 30 seconds. That’s $186,666.67 per second of Super Bowl ad air-time.
It’s a little bit less for companies who bought more than one ad during the big game, but every ad sold for over $5 million. There are 77 ad spots during the big game. 77 spots at $5 million a pop means over $385 million for ad time. That doesn’t even include the cost of making these ads.
